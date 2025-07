William McNeil Jr. presenta cargos por uso excesivo de la fuerza en una parada de tráfico en Jacksonville

Newly released footage shows the controversial traffic stop arrest of a 22-year-old man on February 19, in Jacksonville, Florida. Footage filmed by William McNeil Jr and released by his lawyer shows McNeil Jr discussing with an officer from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) before being brutally arrested. McNeil Jr’s attorney told News4JAX that he sustained injuries including a chipped tooth and a concussion in the arrest, and that he had to get stitches and was suffering short-term memory loss following the incident. McNeil Jr was charged with resisting an officer without violence, driving while his license was suspended, driving without headlights in inclement weather, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use. The 22-year-old was sentenced to two days in jail, which was already served by the time of his arraignment, according to News4JAX. Harry Daniels, a federal civil rights attorney representing McNeil Jr, said that the arrest was the “latest in a long line of excessive force incidents involving the JSO.”

